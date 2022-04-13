Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,336 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $76,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

