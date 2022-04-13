Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 65,867 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of HEICO worth $95,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,769,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

