Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Bilibili worth $71,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after purchasing an additional 287,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.