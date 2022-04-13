Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Umpqua worth $46,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

