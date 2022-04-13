Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $318.80 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

