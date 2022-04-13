Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $82.89 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $82,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

