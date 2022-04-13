Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5,377.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock worth $7,251,636. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

