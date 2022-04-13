Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $59.52 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.28% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $59,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.