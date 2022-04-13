Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $50.73 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Dynavax Technologies worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

