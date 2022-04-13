Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after buying an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.61.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

