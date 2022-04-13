Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

