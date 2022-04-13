Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Natus Medical worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Natus Medical by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NTUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

