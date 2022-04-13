Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Janus Henderson Group worth $51,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

