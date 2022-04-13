Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 624 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Wix.com worth $58,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.com by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

WIX opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.