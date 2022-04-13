Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 288,611 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,611 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of ProPetro worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PUMP stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

