Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

