Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,364 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

