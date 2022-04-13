Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,013 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $237.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

