Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 110,280 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $87,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

