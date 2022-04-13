FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 18,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 291,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

