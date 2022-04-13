First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

