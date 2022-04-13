First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

FUNC stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. Analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

