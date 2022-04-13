First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Up 2%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $28.38. 13,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 6,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

