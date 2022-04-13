First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.66

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $4,653,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

