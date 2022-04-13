First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.