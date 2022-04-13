First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

