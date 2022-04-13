First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

