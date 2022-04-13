First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $632.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $728.77. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $616.41 and a 12-month high of $947.71.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.