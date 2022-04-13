First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 162,416 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Busey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.