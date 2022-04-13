Financial Survey: Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) vs. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Aviation and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

