Financial Contrast: Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) vs. Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.31 $55.96 million $0.48 38.48

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus price target of $238.67, suggesting a potential upside of 406.51%. Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pernod Ricard on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

