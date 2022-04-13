Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,884,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.