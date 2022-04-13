Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 15.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:IX opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

