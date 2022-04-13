Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,559 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 259.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

