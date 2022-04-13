Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Cut to €34.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRRVY. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.