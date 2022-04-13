Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.78 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $273.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

