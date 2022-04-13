Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

USB opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

