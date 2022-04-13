Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Creative Planning raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.44.

SMG opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

