Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

