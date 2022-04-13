Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $184.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

