Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,763 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 173,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.35. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,984. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

