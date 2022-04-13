Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.