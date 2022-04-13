FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,876 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

