FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

