FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $272,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

