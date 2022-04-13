FDx Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

