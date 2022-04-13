FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.