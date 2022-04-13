Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $35.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $173.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 57,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,636. The company has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

