Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 498,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

