Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.01

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 114855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

